Over 58K booster doses administered in a day

KOLKATA: Bengal administered over 58,749 booster or precautionary doses of Covid vaccine on the health professionals, front-line workers and senior citizens on Tuesday.



The number of cumulative booster doses administered so far in the state reached 11.56 lakh.

Bengal has cumulatively administered around 13 crore doses so far in Bengal since the immunization drive began out of which around 6,20,941 doses were administered on Tuesday only.

Around 5.25 crore people in the state have received double doses so far while over 7 crore people have got their first jab so far.

Almost all the adolescents in the age bracket 15-18 in the state have received their first jab.

Nearly around 45 lakh eligible adolescents in this age group have received doses.

The second dose will be started in about two weeks. Around 5,673 Covid vaccinnation centers have been operational in the state.

According to the Health department, around 6,837 AEFI cases have been reported across Bengal so far.