Over 550 CCTV cameras to be installed in New Town

Kolkata: The New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) is installing more than 550 CCTV cameras across New Town.



According to sources, recently NKDA and police jointly decided to step up the security system in New Town in order to prevent any untoward incident. It has been decided that NKDA will provide the infrastructure and police will take charge of the system along with NKDA after completion.

Several CCTV cameras have already been installed. Sources claimed that earlier during investigation of crime cases, police had faced difficulties due to unavailability of CCTV footage. The cops had to rely on the manual sources.

Around 565 CCTV cameras equipped with night vision technology will be installed on the main and arterial roads along with other important places in New Town. The live feed of the footage will be delivered to an Integrated Command and Control Room of the NKDA and to the Bidhannagar Traffic Police control room in order to keep round the clock surveillance.

In case of any crime related investigation, the footage will be handed over to the officer of the concerned police station after maintaining necessary protocols.

The CCTV cameras will capture clear pictures of the moving vehicles along with its speed but will not send any prosecution. Police may take necessary action on the basis of the footage later.

"The CCTV cameras are being installed after discussion with the police. It is aimed at prevention of traffic norms violation as well as to ensure safety," said Debashis Sen, Chairman of NKDA.

Presently, a few CCTV cameras are installed at major intersections for traffic management. In case of any investigation, footage is handed over to the investigating officer.