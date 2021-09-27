Over 5.5 crore cumulative doses administered so far

kolkata: State has already administered over 5.55 crore cumulative doses in Bengal out of which over 1.61 crore second doses have been done so far. Nearly 4 crore first doses have been administered in the state.



The Health department had put in place adequate infrastructure to accelerate the pace of vaccination drive in Bengal but the state had to depend upon the steady supply of doses from the Centre.

The vaccination drive has gained significant momentum from August as the health department had received more than 1 crore doses last month.

Meanwhile, State health department has set a target of completing double dose vaccination among at least 7 crore population within December this year. In the last week the health department conducted nearly 39 lakh vaccinations in four days despite the challenges posed by torrential rain in the past couple of days.

The state has seen a sudden rise in the number of daily vaccinations and the health department is committed to continue the trend depending on adequate supply of doses.

Health department has set up adequate infrastructure to conduct more vaccinations daily but it totally depends on the supply of doses. It may be mentioned here that Bengal has reached 4 crore to 5 crore vaccination mark in only 18 days. State took 105 days to complete the administration of the first 1 crore doses. The vaccination drive began in the state January 16. As it advanced with the drive, the Health department successfully managed to reduce the overall span of days to complete 1 crore doses. As per the Health department data, Bengal reached up to 2 crore doses from 1 crore in 54 days while 2-3 crores figure was attained in 40 days, 3-4 crores in 29 days.