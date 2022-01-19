Over 53K tests done in state in a day; city logs 2,205 new cases

Kolkata: Around 53,824 samples were tested across the state on Tuesday. State has so far carried out 2,24,16,437 sample tests. The RT-PCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 42:58 on Tuesday. Bengal on Tuesday registered 10,430 new Covid cases.



Kolkata on Tuesday registered 2,205 new Covid cases and the total number of infected cases in the city so far reached 4,32,815.

Out of this, around 3,79,531 people have already been discharged from hospitals.

Around 10 people died of Covid in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Around 5,430 people have so far died due to Covid in Kolkata till date.

The occupancy of Covid beds remains around 6.27 percent in Bengal. The fatality rate in Bengal stood at 1.05 per cent as per the bulletin issued by the state health department on Tuesday.

State registered the discharge rate at 90.83 percent

on Tuesday.

The total number of infected cases reached 19,17,514 in Bengal so far. Out of this, around 17,41,648 patients have been released from the hospitals after recovery.

The positivity rate also dropped to 19.38 per cent on Tuesday from what stood at 26.43 per cent on Monday. The figure stood at 27.73 per cent on Sunday.

The number of fatalities on Tuesday has gone up to 34 from 33 on Monday. The total death toll has gone up to 20,155 on Tuesday.

North 24-parganas registered 1,761 fresh cases on Tuesday.

The total infected cases so far in North 24-Parganas has gone up to 3,88,848 out of which around 3,54,540 patients have been released from the hospitals after being recovered.

South 24-Parganas has seen 885 new cases on Tuesday, Howrah 438, Hooghly 454, West Burdwan 386, Birbhum 291, Nadia 227.

North 24-Parganas has seen 7 Covid deaths on Tuesday, South 24-Parganas 3, Howrah 2. Hooghly has seen 5 deaths, East Burdwan 1, Nadia 1, Birbhum 3, North Dinajpur 1, Darjeeling 1.