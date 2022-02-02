Over 50.6L students of classes VIII to XII to attend schools from Feb 3

KOLKATA: More than 50.6 lakh students, studying between classes VIII to XII, will attend schools in the physical mode across the state from February 3. Of these students, about 7.75 lakh are studying in class XII and will go to schools occasionally to attend practical classes. Thus, around 42 lakh students will attend the classes regularly.



The Education department has asked the schools to prepare roasters depending on their logistics and resources. Elaborate arrangements are being undertaken to reopen schools for classes VIII to XII on February 3.

A spokesman for Ariadaha Sri Vidyaniketan High School said the entire school building has been sanitised and cleaning of the premises is on.

Arrangements for availability of adequate water have been made so that the students can wash their hands. Sanitisers will be kept in the classrooms and staff rooms.

A spokesman for Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission school said as it is a residential school, the students have been asked to come on February 13.

Adequate arrangements have been made to start the school with proper maintenance of Covid protocol.

Cleaning and sanitisation were held at Hindu School, Hare School and Taki Government School.

A senior teacher of a government school said attempts will be made to bring the students three to four days in a week initially.