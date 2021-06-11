Over 500 BJP workers tender apology, rejoin TMC

KOLKATA: After tendering an apology for joining the saffron party, over 500 BJP workers joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) at Nanoor in Birbhum on Thursday. Abhijit Saha, TMC MLA from Labhpur, and Bidhan Chandra Maji, TMC MLA from Nanoor, handed over the party flags to them.



Saha said after the results of the Assembly elections were declared these workers got in touch with TMC leaders. They took out a procession on Wednesday and tendered their apology for joining the BJP.

Sources said several BJP turncoats have already expressed their willingness to join TMC. The matter is being looked after by party chairperson Mamata Banerjee.

Meanwhile, the rift between Suvendu Adhikari, leader of the Opposition and Dilip Ghosh, BJP state president is widening. While Adhikari met the Prime Minister and Home Minister and urged them to clamp Article 356 in Bengal, Ghosh said such demand was baseless and would further ruin the prospect of the party in Bengal.

Three BJP MPs, Saumitra Khan, Nisith Pramanick and Adhikari are camping in Delhi. Party insiders said they had started a move to replace Ghosh in Bengal as he had been appointed as the president of the party for more than three years.

"If Ghosh is replaced, there will be a split in the state unit as there is strong reservation against the TMC turncoats," political experts opined. Earlier, Organizer, the RSS mouthpiece, had criticised the BJP for inducting Trinamool Congress turncoats without examining their credentials.