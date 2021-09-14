Over 500 BJP workers, including Panchayat member, join TMC

KOLKATA: More than 500 BJP workers, including a Panchayat member of Gaighata in North 24-Parganas joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday.



Alorani Sarkar, TMC organising president of Bongaon handed over the flag to Anushree Das Saha, a BJP member of Phulshora Gram Panchayat and former BJP Yuba Morcha president of Chandpara, along with 500 workers and welcomed them to the party at a function on Sunday.

Das Saha said it had become impossible for them to work in BJP due to infighting. Das Saha said the leaders and party workers had realised that they should take part in the development works carried out by Mamata Banerjee. BJP had received a major jolt after Biswajit Das, party MLA of Bagda joined the Trinamool Congress recently. In the 2021 Assembly election, Subrata Thakur of BJP had won from Gaighata seat.

Meanwhile, BJP has removed the nameplate of Rajib Banerjee from the room, which was allotted to him in the Hastings office.

Banerjee, who was the former state Forest minister, joined BJP. He was flown to New Delhi by charter flight and BJP's central leadership handed over the party flag to him.

Kalyan Ghosh of Trinamool Congress defeated Banerjee by over 50,000 votes from Domjur Assembly seat.

After the Assembly election results were announced, Banerjee's distance with BJP increased.

Finally, the room allotted to him was taken back by the state BJP leadership.