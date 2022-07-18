Over 50 lakh booster doses administered so far in state

KOLKATA: Bengal has so far administered over 50 lakh booster doses cumulatively on the people till Sunday. Around 7.27 crore people received the first dose while 6.40 crore received two doses of Covid vaccine.



State Health department has directed various districts that see higher Covid infection rate to ensure that 100 per cent coverage is achieved when it comes to elderly booster doses. State health department has laid emphasis on elderly booster vaccination as they are more susceptible to infection. According to data, senior citizens with comorbidities are mostly getting infected with Covid and they are often turning critical.

State government has already directed the nodal officials of Kolkata, South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas to be extra cautious as Covid figures are rising in these districts. Health secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam during a recent meeting said that emphasis should be given to ensure that all senior citizens go for booster doses. DMs have been asked to conduct awareness campaigns.

According to sources the state government may consider reintroducing micro-containment zones in areas that have a large number of Covid-19 infections if the cases continue to rise in those pockets. State chief secretary HK Dwivedi during a meeting on Saturday asked the district magistrates to ensure Covid protocol.