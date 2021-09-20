Over 5 crore doses cumulatively given

kolkata: Bengal on Sunday administered 2,37,341 doses, taking the total number of doses being administered in the state so far to 5,08,83,539.



Bengal on Saturday crossed the milestone of administering 5 crore doses of Covid vaccinne.

The state on Saturday also crossed the milestone of administering 13 lakh doses on Saturday. On August 31, Bengal had conducted 12,95,438 doses. According to the health department, the state reached 5 crore mark from 4 crore only in 18 days. Bengal took 105 days to complete the administration of the first 1 crore doses.

The state has taken minimum span of 18 days to touch 5 crore mark. The state health department has gradually accelerated the vaccinnation drive.

Initially, it had suffered a jolt due to inadequate supply of doses from the Centre.

Around 3.60 crore people have received the first dose in Bengal while over 1.47 crore got second dose.

At least one dose has been administered to the 50 per cent elligible population, a health official said. Bengal had earlier crossed 7 lakh daily vaccinations also.

As many as 5,244 common vaccination centres (CVC) have been operational throughout the state. Around 4,274 AEFI cases have been reported in the state so far.