Over 4K motorists booked for rash driving in 2 months

kolkata: The rising number of rash driving and overspeeding cases has become a major cause of concern for the Kolkata Traffic Police.



In the past two months, Kolkata Traffic Police has prosecuted about 4,351 motorists for rash driving while 5,049 motorists were booked for overspeeding. In past two months, at least 27 people were killed in road accidents, including 13 in February and 14 in March.

According to the police, though the fine amount for such serious offences has been increased, a section of people is still not paying heed to it.

As per the norms, after a motorist booked for overspeeding or rash driving, his or her driving license may get suspended for a term of three months.

In February, 1,958 motorists were booked for rash driving. Among them 247 drivers and riders were booked under the East traffic guard jurisdiction while 196 prosecuted in the Sealdah traffic guard area. Also 150 motorists in the Jorabagan traffic guard area were booked for rash driving.

For overspeeding, 2,261 motorists were prosecuted in February across the city. Officers of Tiljala traffic guard had booked 590 motorists while 394 were booked by the cops of Garia traffic guard. Vidyasagar Setu traffic guard booked 309 drivers and two wheeler riders for overspeeding during February.In March, the figure of rash driving cases jumped to 2,413 while the over speeding cases jumped to 2,788.

About 263 people were prosecuted for rash driving in the Headquarter traffic guard area while 240 were prosecuted in the East guard area. For overspeeding, cops of Garia traffic guard prosecuted 673 people while 637 were booked under Tiljala traffic guard jurisdiction.Apart from overspeeding and rash driving, the number of signal violation cases also increased alarmingly. While 8,956 motorists were booked for signal violation in February, the figure jumped to 9,997 in March.

During both the months, maximum number of prosecutions for signal violation has been recorded in Shyambazar traffic guard area. During February, about 1,543 motorists were prosecuted for signal violation in Shyambazar traffic guard's jurisdiction while the number increased to 1,975 in March.