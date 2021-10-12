Over 4.9L doses administered in past 24 hrs

kolkata: Bengal has administered 4,91,365 doses on Monday taking the total doses administered so far in Bengal taking to 6,49,05,858.



On Sunday, around 2.4 lakh doses were administered while on Saturday around 13.5 lakh doses were administered across the state.

State has so far administered over 1.80 crore second doses so far till Monday.

Over 4.64 crore first doses have been administered in Bengal so far. State health department has opened a control room for Durga puja at Swasthya Bhawan which will remain operational from 10 am to 5 pm every day.

The control room number is 033-2333 0197/0599.

The number has been opened so that the hospitals and the people in general can directly call at this number if any situation arises.

State health department has set a target of completing double dose vaccination among at least 7 crore population within December this year.

State has vaccinated over 13 lakh people in a single day on a number of occasions. The health department had put in place adequate infrastructure to accelerate the pace of vaccination drive in Bengal. Around 1,178 Common vaccination centres (CVCs) were functional the state and cumulative AEFI cases so far in the stste stands at 4,742 till Monday.