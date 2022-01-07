Over 4.56L doses given to children in age group of 15-18 yrs

Kolkata: Bengal has administered over 4.56 lakh doses on the youths in the age bracket 15-18 in the past four days.



Around 10.77 crore people in the state have already received Covid vaccinne doses so far. As many as 6,54,04,132 people have received first doses while 4,19,03,737 people have got double doses.

Around 1,70,112 doses had been administered among the youths in the age group 15-18 on Wednesday which was the third day of the immunisation drive.

The State Health department has already instructed all the districts to increase the daily vaccinations. The steps have been taken to increase the number of schools where immunization drives would be carried out for the youths in the age bracket 15-18.

Meanwhile, all impending examinations which are to be conducted by the West Bengal University of Health Sciences (WBUHS) are being postponed with effect from January 7 due to the sudden surge in Covid cases.

The WBUHS has issued a notification on Thursday in this regard. Information related to the resume of examinations will be available in the official website of the university.

State government has laid stress on Covid tests as the daily infection has started mounting.

Health department already issued new guidelines on to all the laboratories saying that genome sequencing should only be performed on those who have returned from the foreign countries or on those who have come in contact with the foreign returnees.

Genome sequencing cannot be done on all the Covid positive patients.