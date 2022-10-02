Over 40K temp power connections given by WBSEDCL so far

Kolkata: West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) has given 44,478 temporary Puja connections this year so far. For temporary connections, around 850 MVA extra load was met, reads a press statement issued by the WBSEDCL.



The WBSEDCL earned around Rs 11.26 crore on the account of security deposit from the temporary connections given to the puja pandals across the state during Durga Puja. On Panchami evening, the demand in the WBSEDCL area remained around 7,560 MW including the additional puja load. To ensure better customer service, around 1,850 LT mobile vans have been deployed round-the-clock to combat if there is any incident of power disruption or any technical faults. Around 1,440 mobile vans have been deployed for HT maintenance, reads the press statement.