'Over 400 women involved in mushroom cultivation'

Darjeeling: The Alipurduar district administration is now banking on mushroom cultivation for economically empowering the Self Help Groups (SHGs.) The administration is eyeing neighbouring country Bhutan to export the mushrooms. The Himalayan Kingdom has a great demand for mushrooms.



For the past two years Alipurduar has been promoting mushroom cultivation. "More than 400 women members of 30 SHGs are involved in mushroom cultivation in the district. We have been imparting training to the SHG members and providing them with all logistic support" stated Surendra Kumar Meena, District Magistrate, Alipurduar.

The cultivation is concentrated in the Kumargram block of the district at a cost of around Rs. 45 lakh. The mushrooms produced in Alipurduar will have special branding. There will be dedicated outlets from where the mushrooms will be available. They will be available throughout the country as well as in neighbouring countries.

"Based on the directives of the Chief Minister, we have formulated different projects for the SHGs. There is a lot of scope for mushroom cultivation. Though Kumargram block has evolved successfully as the pilot project, work is already on to incorporate other blocks of the district.

The district administration is hopeful that soon the mushroom cultivators will be getting the FSSAI license. Once the FSSAI license is obtained the produce will be packed in attractive packages.

"This will be a value addition to the product. In the open market mushrooms sell at a price range of Rs. 200 to Rs. 400. Mushrooms are becoming very popular especially among vegetarians. Loaded with many health boosting nutrients including vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, mushrooms are becoming an important part of the diet. There is great demand in the hotel and hospitality (restaurants) sector also" added the DM. Experts are of the opinion that mushroom cultivation can be taken up as an additional source of income.