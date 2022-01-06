Over 400 docs from Med Colleges in city & hops in adjoining areas test + ve so far

Kolkata: Over 400 doctors from various medical colleges in the city and the hospitals in the adjoining areas have tested positive for Covid prompting authorities to introduce rotation based rosters.



As many as 184 doctors, nurses and health workers from Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMCH) have been affected. Out of 184, around 104 were found positive on Wednesday. More than 65 doctors and 35 nursing staff members from the NRS Medical College and Hospital have also tested positive for Covid so far. A senior official of the NRS Medical College and Hospital tested positive for Covid on Tuesday.

According to sources, around 160 people from Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) have been affected while around 100 have tested positive at Chittaranjan Seva Sadan. As many as 70 staff members from Howrah Medical College have tested positive, 30 in Sagore Dutta medical college, 23 in Uluberia Medical College. Chittaranjan Seva Sadan Hospital restricted OPD admission of patients at the Gynecology, Obstetrics and Pediatric departments from Tuesday as around 70 per cent of the health care workers have been infected with Covid.

More than 21 doctors from the Eastern Railway Hospital and around 120 employees of the Eastern Railways have been affected. Most of the doctors and medical professionals have been undergoing treatment at home isolation while some are on medication at hospitals. State health department has already asked all the medical college authorities to ensure that health services are not affected.