Over 3K selected by about 31 companies in two-day job fair

kolkata: As many as 3435 candidates across the state were appointed and provisionally selected by about 31 companies that attended the two-day Job Fair conducted by the state Technical Education, Training and Skill Development (TET & SD) department at the premises of APC Ray Polytechnic at Jadavpur and Tollygunge Government ITI.



The Job Fair that concluded on Wednesday had 7812 online registrations from job seekers among whom 6975 attended.

Skilled pass-outs of the state from polytechnics and ITIs and also those after completion of short term training under PBSSD (Paschim Banga Society for Skill Development) were offered placements at the Job Fair.

"This is for the first time when we are organising such a Job Fair by bringing all job aspirants directly in interface with the industry. Our target is to constantly augment our connection with the industry with placement being our top priority," state TET &SD minister Humayun Kabir said.

At least 27 companies had attended the event on Tuesday that went up to 31 on Wednesday, the concluding day.

Job Fair 2022 is being organised by TET & SD department in collaboration with The Bengal Chamber of Commerce & Industry. Major companies like ITC, Voltas, Exide Industries, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki (through Premiere Car World), Paharpur Cooling Towers, India Carbon Limited & its subsidiaries, MothersonSumi (through Reliable First Adcon), Yazaki India (through Reliable First Adcon) , etc have recruited candidates from the Job Fair which will continue also on Wednesday.