Over 3K cases in a day, active infections cross 10K-mark

kolkata: Bengal has been witnessing a whopping spike in daily Covid cases for the last three days with 3,451 fresh cases being reported on Friday.



The state had registered 2,128 new cases on Thursday and 1,089 on Wednesday. The total number of Omicron infected cases in the state so far has gone up to 16.

Active Covid cases in the state jumped by 1,934 on Friday which has become a concern for the health officials.

The total number of active cases on Friday stood at 10,710. Kolkata has seen a huge rise in daily cases by 1,954 on Friday. The total number of the infected cases in the city stood at 3,37,767 out of which 3,27,521 patients have been released from the hospitals so far. North 24-Parganas has seen 496 new cases. North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total of 3,37,091 infected cases till Friday out of which 3,30,428 patients have been released. South 24-Parganas has seen 126 new cases on Friday, Hooghly 118, Howrah 298, Darjeeling 26, Nadia 53.

The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 16,38,485 on Friday out of which 16,08,011 patients have been released from hospitals after being recovered.

Covid positivity rate in Bengal on Friday went up to 8.46 from 5.47 on Thursday.

The number of Covid fatalities however dropped to 7 on Friday from what remained at 12 on Thursday. The total death toll has gone up to 19,764. The number of fatalities remained at 12 on Wednesday.

Around 40,813 samples were tested across the state on Friday. State has so far carried out 2,13,91,872 sample tests.

The RT-PCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 53:47 on Friday. State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 10,15,020 people so far out of which 1,311 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 367 people have been given tele-psychological counseling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counseling to 4,66,939 on Friday.

State health department has directed all the civic bodies including the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and the district administrations to set up micro containment zones in those areas where Omicron infected cases have been reported.

KMC has been asked to be extra cautious as most of the Omicron cases are the residents of Kolkata. Micro-containment zones will be set up on an emergency basis in the specific areas.

All the Chief Medical Officers of Health in the districts have been asked by the Health department to increase RT-PCR tests and also genome sequencing.