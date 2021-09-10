Over 3K BJP & Left workers join Trinamool in Birbhum

KOLKATA: About 3,500 workers from BJP and CPI(M) joined Trinamool Congress in Birbhum district.



The workers joined Trinamool in Bolpur's Simulia village, which falls under Nanur Assembly constituency. Ever since the results for state Assembly elections had been announced, the Opposition parties in the region had been facing defections. This has triggered a cause of concern for the leaders of Opposition parties in the region.

The new entrants were welcomed to the party at an event, where Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal handed over the party flags to them. Earlier, about 100 BJP and CPI(M) workers joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) at Namkhana in South 24-Parganas.

It is important to mention that BJP had won 77 seats in the Assembly polls and in just three months, it has reduced to 71 with the joining of Kaliaganj's BJP MLA Soumen Roy to Trinamool Congress within seven days after BJP MLA from Bagda Biswajit Das and Bishnupur BJP MLA Tanmoy Ghosh returned to the state's ruling party.

Krishnanagar Uttar's MLA Mukul Roy returned to Trinamool Congress on June 12.