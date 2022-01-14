Over 3.2L Gangasagar pilgrims screened for Covid, only 0.63% +ve

KOLKATA: Over 3.2 lakh Gangasagar pilgrims have been medically screened at 13 identified entry points and Mobile Testing Stations (22 locations) out of which only 0.63 per cent were found Covid positive.



Meanwhile, the stellar arrangements made by Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal government at Gangasagar Mela 2022 helped three patients to be airlifted to Kolkata on Thursday.

As only double vaccinated or RT-PCR negative pilgrims were allowed to enter Sagar Island, the COVID positivity is almost nil there.

"We are abiding by the Calcutta High Court Order. Those pilgrims having COVID positive reports have been restricted and shifted to Safe Homes and quarantine centres," said state Power minister Aroop Biswas , who inaugurated the press corner for journalists on the Mela premises on Thursday evening along with state Public Health Engineering minister Pulak Roy, Sunderban Affairs minister Bankim Chandra Hazra, state Women and Child Development and Social Welfare minister Shashi Panja and District Magistrate of South 24-Parganas Dr P Ulaganathan.

The 13 identified entry points of pilgrims are Howrah station, Kolkata station, Sealdah station, Outramghat, Falta, Kulpi, Kakdwip, Kakdwip railway station, Lot- 8, Namkhana, Benubon, K2 Bus Stand and Mela Ground Sagar. Safe Homes are located at Kolkata, Sarisa, Magrahat- II, Kakdwip and Sagar. Quarantine centres are located at Mograhat-I, Diamond Harbour Municipality, Kakdwip, Namkhana and Sagar.

Massive awareness drive is being conducted on wearing of masks, use of sanitisers and maintainence of physical distance through miking in six languages (Bengali, Hindi, Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, Odia, Marathi).

The Covid Hospitals are MR Bangur, K S Roy TB Hospital, Diamond Harbour Medical College, Kakdwip and Rudranagar Temporary Hospital.

About 1050 CCTVs, 22 drones and 10 satellite phones have been installed and are monitored through Mega Control. The new attractions of this year's Mela are Sagar Sangrahalaya (Museum), Dhyan Kendra, Punya Toree and Sagar Sangam (talk show on history, culture and spiritual aspects of Ganga Sagar) and Punya Snan through drone (the holy water, Ganga Jal) is being sprayed through drones on pilgrims for their holy bath. It is being done at Outramghat and Mela area.

"For pilgrims who could not visit Ganga Sagar Mela, we have taken the Mela to Digital platform, said Panja.

She reiterated that e-Darshan – online broadcasting of Ganga Sagar Mela is done through social media – YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Till now more than 99.6 lakh people have seen the Mela through e-darshan. E-snan – doorstep delivery of holy Ganga and Kapil Muni Mandir Prasad is done through courier service within three days of online booking. So far 1, 07, 420 have received e-Snan. Nearly 21, 561 devotees have performed e-Puja.

"We have shifted the patients to the hospital via air ambulance. The patient were accompanied by a relative and doctor," said Dr P Ulaganathan, District Magistrate of South 24-Parganas.

Swarnala Mondal, a resident of Sagar Island who sustained 54 per cent burn injuries on her body due to small fire incident, was admitted to Mela Ground Temporary Hospital on Wednesday. She was shifted to burn unit of Howrah State General Hospital via air ambulance.

Reena Krishna, a resident of Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, got injured in the fire incident. Another pilgrim Gita Devi, who had come from Patna to the Mela and got her legs fractured were airlifted to Kolkata and admitted to Howrah State General Hospital.

"We have contacted patient Devi's family in Patna. The patient, along her one of the relatives will go to Kolkata via air ambulance and then go to Patna via train. The state administration have also financially helped the patient to reach her hometown," Ambarish Nag Biswas, custodian and secretary of West Bengal Radio Club (WBRC), an organisation of ham radio enthusiasts in the state said.