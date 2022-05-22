Over 3.13L attend Duare Sarkar camps
Kolkata: Over 3.13 lakh people attended 3877 camps on the very first day of the current edition of Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) initiative that started from Saturday.
As many as 300 mobile camps were held in remote places of the state, for the very first time so that applications related to the various government schemes can be taken from the inhabitants of these areas. The highest number of footfall in the camps was from Murshidabad district followed by South 24 Parganas. The South 24 Parganas district administration held camp on a boat at Patharpratima.
The Bankura district administration held three mobile camps and also held camps in Alchiki language to facilitate the tribal people. More mobile camps will be held.
There are a number of remote areas in the state from where people face difficulty in commuting to the Duare Sarkar camps. Applications will be accepted in Duare Sarkar camps from May 21 to 31 and services will be delivered from June 1 to 6.
