Over 2L vaccinated in a day

KOLKATA: The state has so far vaccinated 1,54,25,245 people out of which around 2,34,560 people were vaccinated in the past 24 hours. Around 1,82,273 people have received the first dose on Thursday and 11,324 got second dose.



Meanwhile, as a part of its continued process of procuring vaccines from the manufacturers, the state government is set to receive around 22,12,630 doses later this month. Out of the total doses, nearly 8 lakh doses arrived in the state on Wednesday.

In a letter, the Union Health Ministry has informed the state health department that around 22,12,630 doses of vaccine would be allocated to the state for the current month under direct procurement. Out of the total doses, around 18,49,300 doses of Covishield and 3,63,330 doses of Covaxin will arrive by the mid of June.

No adverse effects following immunization (AEFI) were reported on Thursday. On Wednesday, around 2,12,993 people received vaccines across the state.

The Bengal government has already conducted vaccinations on 13,78,933 people so far in the state which include those belonging in the age group 18-45 years and also those who have been identified as super-spreaders by the state government.

State government has already started distributing the vaccine doses among the private hospitals which had to stall their vaccination drive after the Centre brought in new directives saying they have to directly procure the doses from the manufacturers. But the manufacturing companies did not agree to take orders from them. As a result vaccination drives in private hospitals were completely suspended. Now, the immunization drive in the state has got further impetus with various private hospitals starting vaccination drives. Many private hospitals have already started the drive among all age brackets including those belonging to 18-45 age group.