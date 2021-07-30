Over 2.91 cr doses cumulatively administered

kolkata: Bengal has cumulatively administered over 2.91 crore doses till now out of which 3,07,560 doses have been applied on Friday. On Wednesday around 2.5 people received vaccines.



In the special category vaccine group aged between 18-45, around 55,10,056 doses have been administered so far. Around 2,91,33,070 doses have been cumulatively administered in Bengal so far.

Around 2,214 Common vaccination centres (CVCs) have been set up across the state till Wednesday. Around 2,284 AEFI cases have been reported across the state till date.

The wastage of vaccines in the state is minimal compared to the figures from various other states.

Bengal has received around 36 lakh doses of vaccine but they are not enough. People have been standing in the queues outside various centres from the early morning, many of whom are returning home empty-handed. State health department had to scale down the vaccination drive due to a lack of adequate stock.

Many Covid vaccination centres (CVCs) across the state have been witnessing agitations due to a want of a vaccine. State government has however asked the district officials to ensure that people seeking second doses are not denied.

The number of confirmed deaths due to mucormycosis in Bengal has remained at 19 while 45 others who have died are still among the suspected cases.

No new confirmed mucormycosis case was reported from the state on Friday and no new suspected case has been reported.

The total number of mucormycosis infected cases remained 85 in the state on Friday. No death was reported among suspected or confirmed cases in Bengal in the past 24 hours. The total number of suspected cases stood 184 in the state so far.