Over 27L inoculated in state so far

Kolkata: Bengal government has so far conducted around 27.83 lakh vaccination till Tuesday.



It already touched over 2 lakh vaccination on a single day which was the target of the Health department in the initial level.

On Monday, the state Health department crossed 2 lakh vaccination but the figure slightly dropped on Tuesday. The Health department carried out 2,108 sessions across the state.

Till 8.30 pm on Tuesday 1,88,170 people took the vaccine out of which 1,66,948 took the first dose and 21,363 took the second dose.

A total of around 1,48,658 elderly people were vaccinated on Tuesday.

According to the health department's figure, around 10,81,730 elderly people were vaccinated so far.

Cumulatively, around 27.83 Lakh vaccination was done so far till date, a senior health official said on Tuesday.

"On Monday, the number of people finally vaccinated in a single day finally ended at 2,70,532 far beyond the number reported (2.38 Lakh) in the morning. Hopefully today also we could cover more than 2 lakh, but the final figure can be informed on Wednesday morning only," said an official.

The vaccination programme has received momentum after the Co-WIN app 2 started functioning normally.

In the initial phases of the immunization drive the Co-WIN app 2 posed serious challenges before the Health department.

Now, the department has overcome all the technical glitches that the app had initially showed. The whole process was getting delayed due to the technical issues.

The health department is now increasing the number of vaccination sites gradually to conduct more number of vaccinations. According to sources the health officials are now targeting 2.5 lakh of vaccination per day. The state Health department is hopeful that they would cross 2.5 lakh mark by the end of this week.