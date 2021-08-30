Over 2.72L jabs administered in a day

kolkata: The state on Sunday administered 2,72,787 doses across Bengal and the number of cumulative doses administered so far in the state reached 3,94,29,448 till Sunday.



State on Saturday administered 5.1 lakh doses. On Friday, around 5.6 lakh people were administered vaccinne which is the highest daily figure of Bengal so far. State has achieved 5 lakh daily milestone fourth so far. State had conducted more than 4 lakh doses six times so far.

Incidentally, state on August 23 crossed 5 lakh daily vaccination mark for the first time since the immunization drive began.

In the special category vaccine group aged between 18-45, around 1,18,88,465 doses have been administered so far till Sunday.

Health department has the capacity to perform more than 7 lakh daily doses but inadequate supply of vaccinne by the Centre.

The health department has been able to utilize each vial without any wastage. Despite the challenges posed by the inadequate supply of Covid vaccine by the Centre, the state health department has successfully achieved these milestones.