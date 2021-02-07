Over 2.72 cr people visited Duare Sarkar camps: Sen

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP, Dola Sen, on Saturday said more than 2.72 crore people have visited the outreach camps under Duare Sarkar programme, the most successful initiative of the state government.



Addressing a press conference at Trinamool Bhavan, she said the success of the initiative has made the opposition visibly nervous and "they are making desperate attempts to undermine the success of this initiative."

She said in 2021-22 Budget a sum of Rs 1,500 crore has been allocated for Swasthya Sathi. "It is a well-conceived scheme taken up by Mamata Banerjee and has reached the people across the state," she said. Criticising the opposition for claiming that Duare Sarkar was a "cheap political stunt before the Assembly polls," she said: "During the administrative review meetings, Mamata Banerjee had resolved many issues from the dais of the meetings. More than 500 administrative review meetings had taken place since she came to power in 2011.

"The Opposition leaders are ignorant and they are criticising the initiative after failing to put forward any alternative scheme."

Coming down heavily on BJP-led Centre, she said: "The Centre has proposed to sell 23 PSUs. It is a shame. It will not spare any organisation. Even 74 per cent of the ordnance factory will be corporatised," she maintained.

Meanwhile, four popular television and cinema personalities Ranieeta Das, Souptick S Chakrabarty, Stitama Bhattacharya and Disha Roychowdhury joined TMC at a function at Trinamool Bhavan. Sen handed over the party flag to them.