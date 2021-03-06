Over 25 MLAs, including 5 ministers, not contesting polls

Kolkata: Above 25 MLAs including five ministers of Mamata Banerjee's government are not contesting in the upcoming Assembly elections.



Sitting MLAs above 80 years old are not contesting as it is the party's policy decision this time.

The five ministers, who are not contesting in the election this time, are the state Finance Minister Amit Mitra (MLA from Khardah), Technical Education minister Purnendu Basu (MLA from Rajarhat-Gopalpur), Food processing minister Abdur Rezzak Mollah (MLA from Bhangar), minister of state for North Bengal Development Bachchu Hansda (MLA from Tapan in South Dinajpur) and minister of state for MSME department Ratna Kar Ghosh (MLA from Chakdah).

The party has filed Becharam Manna from Singur Assembly constituency replacing the sitting MLA Rabindranath Bhattacharya. Similarly, Debashree Roy is not contesting this time. Alok Jaldata is the party's candidate this time from Raidighi Assembly seat instead of Roy.

Rabiranjan Chattopadhyay, Jotu Lahiri and Brojomohon Majumdar are not contesting this time owing to their old age.

While addressing the media after announcing the list of candidates, Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee said that many MLAs including ministers could not be accommodated and they would work for the party. She expressed her gratitude towards them and specifically said that Purnendu Basu would be working for the party in Nandigram while Amit Mitra is not contesting because of his poor health.

The sitting MLAs from Jorasanko Assembly constituency and Kashipur-Belgachia Assembly constituency in Kolkata Smita Bakshi and Mala Saha are also not contesting this time. Instead, Vivek Gupta and Atin Ghosh are contesting from these constituencies respectively.

Arup Chakraborty is contesting from Bankura's Taldangra instead of Samir Chakraborty.

Trinamool Congress has fielded Mohan Chandra Naskar from Satgachia Assembly constituency in South 24-Parganas instead of the four time MLA from Satgachia Assembly constituency

Sonali Guha.

She expressed her resentment for not getting the party's ticket to contest in the Assembly polls. Supporters of Arabul Islam, who had won only in 2006, put up roadblock as he was denied ticket to contest from Bhangar Assembly constituency. Md Rejaul Karim has been nominated by the party to contest from the seat.

There are many MLAs from North Bengal as well who are not contesting the elections this time.