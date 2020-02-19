Over 25 Madhyamik examinees held for entering hall with phones

Kolkata: More than 25 Madhyamik examinees, who have been detained across the state for entering the examination halls with mobile phones, may be barred from writing their papers up to next year as the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is keen on taking a stringent step against them.



Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday visited Bhowanipore Girls' High School and inquired the officials about how the examination was going on at the venue.

Senior officials from the WBBSE on Wednesday held a meeting with senior Education department officials, after several students were reported to have entered the exam halls with their mobile phones in various districts. All the offenders were eventually detained by the police for interrogation.

State Education minister Partha Chatterjee said it is strange that some candidates are sending images of the question papers through WhatsApp within half an hour of the start of the examination.

Whether the persons involved

are teaching or non-teaching staff will be looked into and steps would be taken against those who will be found guilty. "Who the conspirators are has to be looked into," Chatterjee maintained.

How so many candidates have sneaked into the exam halls despite a slew of preventive measures, has been a serious concern for the board officials.

Following Wednesday's incidents, the WBBSE has decided to suspend internet services in 42 blocks spreading over 7 districts across the state, during the exam hours.

It has been learnt that incidents of candidates entering exam halls with mobile phones have been reported from various parts of the state. Quite a few students were detained from Bagdogra in Siliguri, while one each had been detained from North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Malda. 3 students from the Barrackpore sub-divisions in North 24-Parganas were detained as well.

During the first language examination on Tuesday, some people were found to have climbed a high wall

to provide answer sheets to the

examinees in Malda. The board officials had already taken notice of the incident.

The Board has already given a clear instruction that if any candidate is found to have used mobile phone for taking pictures of question papers and sent them to other persons, the officer in-charge of the venue can lodge an FIR on behalf of the Board with the local police station against the candidate and against the mobile number to which the questions were sent.