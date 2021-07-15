Over 2.44cr cumulatively vaccinated so far

KOLKATA: State Health department has already vaccinated around 2.44 crore people cumulatively till Wednesday. Around 2,25,015 people have been vaccinated across the state on Wednesday.

Around 96,680 people received the first dose on Wednesday while 1,28,335 received the second dose. Around 1,77,42,412 people from the state have cumulatively received the first dose so far while around 66,43,501 have received the second dose so far.

Health department also conducted vaccination among over 38 lakh people belonging to the age bracket 18-44 so far. No adverse effects following immunization (AEFI) were reported on Wednesday.

Around 2,121 Common vaccination centers (CVCs) have been set up till Wednesday. Around 2,022 AEFI cases have been reported across the state till date. Vaccine wastage percentage in the state stands at -7 percent on Wednesday. The Bengal government has been able to make the maximum utilization of each vaccine vial. Bengal has recorded negative vaccine wastage over the last two months.

Health department on an average conducts 2-3 lakh vaccinations daily. It has already set a target of vaccinating around 5 lakh people daily but fails to achieve the target due to the short supply of doses from the Centre. State government is expected to receive a huge amount of vaccine consignment later this month.