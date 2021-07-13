Over 2.43cr cumulatively vaccinated so far

KOLKATA/Balurghat: State Health department has already vaccinated over 2.43 crore people cumulatively till Monday. Around 1,93,811 people have been vaccinated across the state on Monday.



On Sunday, the state had vaccinated 88,391 people across Bengal. Health department also conducted vaccination among 37,77,127 people belonging to the age bracket 18-44 so far. No adverse effects following immunization (AEFI) were reported on Monday. Bengal has so far cumulatively vaccinated 2,43,51,076 people so far.

State had conducted around 27,655 first doses on Sunday and 60,726 second doses of vaccination. Around 913 Covid vaccination centers (CVCs) have been set up till Monday. Around 2,010 AEFI cases have been reported across the state till date. Vaccine wastage percentage in the state stands at -6 percent on Monday.

Health department on an average conducts 2-3 lakh vaccinations daily. It has already set a target of vaccinating around 5 lakh people daily but fails to achieve the target due to the short supply of doses from the Centre. State government is expected to receive a huge amount of vaccine consignment later this month.

Meanwhile, in view of the surge in Covid cases in neighbouring Bangladesh, South Dinajpur district administration is laying special attention on the border villages covering all eight blocks of the district in order to curb the menace of community infection.

Sources said most of the border villagers have agricultural land outside the fence of zero line and villagers cross the fencing for agricultural purposes after taking special permission from the on duty BSF personnel.

The villagers are being instructed to maintain safe distance from the Bangladeshi residents and follow the pandemic protocols. The administrative officials have already conducted a high-level meeting with the BSF officials regarding the matter.

The BSF personnel have been instructed to prepare a list of the villagers along with their contact numbers whose farmlands are outside the fencing.

Block Development Officers (BDOs) have received a direction from the District Magistrate Ayesha Rani to go to the border villages and conduct Covid awareness activities.