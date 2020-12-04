Over 2.4 cr passengers avail Metro services in November

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro Railway recorded passenger count of more than 2.4 crore in November. The highest single day ridership was recorded on November 27.



During November, the average passenger count on a daily basis was 80,897. The total passenger count during the month was 2,42, 6917.

"The maximum number of per day passenger count was recorded on November 27. Kolkata Metro Railway carried 1,13,109 passengers on that day," said an official.

However, Kolkata Metro Railway witnessed a significant reduction in its ridership in October despite increase in the frequency of trains during Durga Puja due to COVID- 19 pandemic.

This year, the passenger count of October month was 18, 25, 407. Last year, a total of 1, 88, 25, 667 passengers had availed the service in October.

From October 20 to October 25, as many as 3, 35, 319 passengers availed the Metro Railway services. On October 26, the passenger count was 27,283.

Last year, during the Durga Puja, Kolkata Metro Railway carried a total number of 49.5 lakh passengers.

Kolkata Metro Railway also ran three pairs of additional trains and extended operation hours from October 19, 2020.

Kolkata Metro Railway services, suspended in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, resumed after a gap of 176 days on September 14. On the first day of resumption of services, the passenger count was around 20,000.