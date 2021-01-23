Over 2.39 crore visited 822 Duare Sarkar camps: Min

Kolkata: More than 2.39 crore people visited 822 outreach camps under Duare Sarkar initiative, the most popular project taken up by the state government, Partha Chatterjee, Secretary General of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and state Education minister said on Friday.



In Murshidabad, 22.18 lakh people visited 62 outreach camps. The initiative has been extended till February 8. Earlier, it was decided to close it on January 25. But, because of the overwhelming response from the people the period has been extended.

In Kolkata, 3.92 lakh people visited the outreach camps. Giving details of the outreach camps, Chatterjee said in Bankura, Birbhum, Cooch Bihar and South 24-Parganas 32, 33, 38 and 111 outreach camps have been set up and the number of people visiting those camps are 11.38 lakh, 7.40 lakh, 10.37 lakh and 19.09 lakh respectively.

Similarly, in south Dinajpur, Darjeeling, Hooghly, Howrah and Jalpaiguri, the number of outreach camps are 12, 21, 41, 31 and 22 and the number of people visiting those camps are 10.16 lakh, 5.24 lakh, 15.68 lakh, 8.81 lakh and 7.01 lakh.

In Jhargram, Kalimpong, Malda and Nadia, the total number of outreach camps are 9,7, 29, 63 respectively and the number of people visiting them are 4.81 lakh, 98, 901, 10.02 lakh,12.16 lakh.

In East Midnapore, East Burdwan, Purulia, North 24-Parganas and North Dinajpur, the number of camps are 39,39,39,100 and 19 and the number of people visiting them are 12.80 lakh, 11.94 lakh, 69,068, 19.24 lakh and 9.99 lakh.

Chatterjee said Duare Sarkar has received great response from the people. The most popular schemes are Swasthya Sathi, SC and ST caste certificates. He said 15 lakh pensioners had applied for the welfare schemes. Their applications have been sanctioned. Unable to face the success of the initiative, BJP is spreading canard.