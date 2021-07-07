Over 2.32 crore cumulatively inoculated in state

KOLKATA: State Health department has already vaccinated over 2.32 crore people cumulatively till Tuesday. Around 2,83,038 people have been vaccinated across the state on Tuesday.



On Monday, the state had vaccinated 2,98,857 people across Bengal. Health department also conducted vaccination among 33,64,897 people belonging to the age bracket 18-44 so far. No adverse effects following immunization (AEFI) were reported on Tuesday. Bengal has so far cumulatively vaccinated 2,32,02,114 people so far.

State had conducted around 1,20,147 first doses and 1,78,710 second doses of vaccination on Monday. Around 2,480 Covid vaccination centers (CVCs) have been set up till Monday. Around 1,951 AEFI cases have been reported across the state till date. Health department has already set a target of vaccinating around 5 lakh people on a daily basis.

State Health department will start universal vaccination among the age group 18-45 in all the Covid vaccination centers (CVC) at free of cost as soon as received dequate doses from the Centre. Sources said that it will soon be started in the state. Anybody above the age of 18 who will approach a center will get a jab for free. Till now vaccination is being done mostly among the target groups. Though people belonging to the age bracket 18-45 are being vaccinated in some centers. Sate is expected to receive a huge amount of doses later this month from the Centre.