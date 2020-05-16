Over 22,000 taxis to ply in city with 30% fare hike

Kolkata: Over 22,000 taxis are likely to ply on the roads in Kolkata with a 30 per cent fare hike from Monday.



"From May 18, the end of the third phase of the nationwide lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic, the taxi services in the city are expected to resume. As per the government's guidelines, maximum two passengers would be allowed to board the metered taxis and that both would have to sit in the back seat," said Bimal Guha, general secretary of Bengal Taxi Association (BTA).

According to sources, on Thursday, West Bengal Transport department officials conducted a meeting with taxi operators in connection with the proposed 30 per cent fare hike over meter readings at present rates.

"We have submitted our fare hike proposal to the Transport department. At present, the minimum taxi fare is Rs 30 for three kilometers. For example, if the fare meter reads Rs 100 at the end of the journey then the passenger will have to pay Rs 130 from Monday onwards. The final nod to start taxi services will be given by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Nabanna on Monday," said Sambhu Nath De, general secretary of Progressive Taximen's Union.

In a bid to ease out woes of lockdown to curb COVID-19, special taxi services for emergency situations and carrying essential commodities like groceries started in April. While blue and white taxis and operating in the city and its outskirts for essential service during the lockdown period, the passengers need to make a phone to avail the service.

According to sources, at present 300 taxis are running in the city for essential services. Passenger should call 1073 to avail on-call taxi services for emergent purposes within the city.