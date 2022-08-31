Over 200 patients avail free treatment daily at newly-launched Ayush Hosp in Midnapore

kolkata: Integrated Ayush Hospital set up and introduced in Midnapore in March this year under the joint venture of the state government and the Centre has already received unprecedented response from the patients from various western districts and neighbouring states as well.



The hospital authorities often have to keep the outpatient department (OPD) open till late afternoon due to a huge footfall of patients. More than 200 patients avail free treatment at the OPD of the hospital.

The hospital currently provides treatment in two disciplines of Ayush ~ Ayurveda and homeopathy in six days. OPD departments remain open from 9 am till 2 pm. But due to the pressure of patients, the doctors at the hospital often have to give services till 4 pm.

Many critical patients have been treated and completely cured through Ayurvedic or homeopathy medications which are one of the oldest methods of treatment in India. The hospital has started functioning with 77 doctors, nurses, pharmacists and administrative employees. A section of the employees in the hospital said that the existing strength of doctors is not adequate to match the number of patients that come to the hospital every day. The hospital caters to the people from different parts of western districts like Sarenga, Raipur, Arambag, Panskura, Belda, Debra, Radhamohanpur. The patients who come to the hospitals on a daily basis for treatment at the OPDs demand that it would be beneficial for them if inpatient departments are introduced.

After coming to power the Mamata Banerjee government had laid enormous stress on the development of infrastructure in Ayush sector.

It may be mentioned here that the Ayush method of treatment is cost effective and people with some financial constraints can avail the treatment.