'Over 200 held, 42 FIRs filed, situation in violent areas of Bengal under control'

Kolkata: More than 200 people have been arrested and 42 FIRs lodged in the last three days in connection to the violence that erupted in certain pockets in Howrah during protests over controversial remarks made by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad.



"No one involved in hooliganism, vandalism and arson will be spared. Any person directly or indirectly involved will be booked under the severest sections and will have to serve maximum punishment. No loss of life and no major injuries were reported. More than 200 people have been arrested and 42 FIRs registered in different sections in connection to road blockades, rioting, arson, damaging public property and spreading communal hatred," Jawed Shamim, ADG (Law & Order) said on Monday.

He maintained that the situation in Howrah has normalised and Internet services have been restored.

He added that 17 cases have been lodged under the Howrah Police Commissionerate and seven under the Howrah (Rural) jurisdiction.

Shamim referred to the incident of violence in the same connection at Nadia's Nakashipara on Sunday and said that 25 people have already been arrested in that connection. Section 144 of CrPC has also been imposed.

"We are collecting evidence of those involved and undertaking area domination and patrolling. All senior officers are on the road and in sensitive areas. We are firm in dealing with the situation and have managed to prevent fresh clashes due to our preventive actions. We are trying to ensure that peace and normalcy is restored as soon as possible," Shamim said.

He appealed to people to refrain from rumour-mongering and sharing fake videos and messages.

Meanwhile, the state Home and Hill Affairs department has expressed serious concern about the manner in which a section of television channels are being transmitted through some cable operators. The department has advised all such MSOs and cable operators who are broadcasting such news and programmes of the various private television channels to immediately refrain from transmitting any such content which is violative of the Cable Television Network Act, 1995.