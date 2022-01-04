Over 200 docs test +ve; med colleges told to shut hostel, make rotation-based roster

Kolkata: At a time when a large number of doctors and health workers are getting infected with Covid, senior health officials conducted a virtual meeting on Monday with the Principals of various medical colleges urging them to ensure that health services are not affected.



The medical colleges authorities have been directed to prepare rotation-based roster and the hostels will have to be shut.

The interns who have been living in hostels will have to leave for their houses. Senior health officials also urged the medical colleges authorities to chalk out plan-B in case the infection goes up further. They also discussed the MBBS curriculum and online classes.

Incidentally, the Chittaranjan Seva Sadan Hospital on Monday restricted OPD admission of patients at the Gynecology, Obstetrics and Pediatric departments from Tuesday as around 70 per cent of the health care workers have been infected with Covid. The hospital authorities issued a notification on Monday in this regard. The decision was taken in the Rogi Kalyan Samiti meeting.

Around 35 doctors have been infected at Dr R Ahmed Dental College and Hospital while 36 doctors have tested positive for Covid at the Chittaranjan Seva Sadan Hospital. Regional Institute of Ophthalmology (RIO), the only state run eye hospital has 15 doctors down with Covid.

As many as 80 doctors have been infected with Covid at Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital whereas in NRS Medical College and Hospital around 70 staff members including doctors, nurses, interns have been infected with Covid. Around 21 doctors from the Eastern Railway Hospital and around 120 employees of the Eastern Railways have been affected. Most of the doctors and medical professionals have been undergoing treatment at home isolation while some are on medication at hospitals.

Some of the hospitals have already formed groups of doctors who could serve the people on a rotation basis. The Health department has also laid stress on the rotation based system so that health services are not hampered. Health department has already issued necessary directives to private hospitals as well to increase the existing capacity of beds and other infrastructure.