Over 200 BJP workers join TMC in Panskura

kolkata: In a setback to the saffron party, more than 200 BJP workers in Panskura, including the party's Town Mondol president— Tarun Adak—joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday. Welcoming them to the party, Trinamool MLA Soumen Mahapatra handed over the party flag to them.



On Friday, some BJP leaders and workers in Nandigram had tendered resignation. The BJP workers in Panskura are all residents of ward 10 of Panskura Municipality. Adak admitted that they had made a mistake by joining the BJP. "The environment in the BJP is very claustrophobic. There is no democracy and no discussion on the development of Bengal. There is only divisive politics and one group is let loose against the other group," he said, adding that they would work to carry forward the development work taken up by Mamata Banerjee.

"The infighting in BJP in East Midnapore has become evident and the party does not have any organisation in the district," Mahapatra said, adding "with such poor organisational strength it will

be difficult for the party to

fight the forthcoming Panchayats election."