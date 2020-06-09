Over 200 BJP workers join TMC

BALURGHAT: In a major political development, a local BJP panchayat member Bulbuli Besra and her 250 followers joined Trinamool Congress attending a programme at Balurghat on Sunday afternoon where party's executive president Debasish Mazumdar handed over Trinamool flag to Besra and her followers.



Besra was former BJP's panchayat member of Bhatpara Gram Panchayat.

"I was in the wrong party which stressed division and polarisation of people instead of development. I have joined Trinamool as it is a party that works for development beyond the lines of religion. Despite, Trinamool Chief Mamata Banerjee always backs common people for their overall development that also inspires me for the shifting," she said.

Besra had distanced herself from the party's activities over the past six months and did not attend meetings of the cell.

A rumour broke out some days ago that Besra is likely to join the ruling party. She had also expressed her desire to join Trinamool then.

Besra who worked for the development of local farmers in Bhatpara region was very popular in the region.

"Bulbuli Besra and her followers joined the Trinamool as she wants to be part of the development drive initiated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," said Debasish Mazumdar.