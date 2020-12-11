Over 200 AIMIM supporters join Trinamool

Kolkata: More than 200 AIMIM supporters from 23 districts joined the Trinamool Congress on Thursday.



Trinamool Congress leader Firhad Hakim handed over the flags and welcomed them to the party. He said the AIMIM supporters had joined to protest against the communal politics of BJP.

Mohammad Safiullah Khan said BJP was trying to use AIMIM to divide the Muslim vote for its own benefit. "We have joined Mamata Banerjee's team as we believe that at any cost the communal harmony and secular spirit of Bengal should be preserved," Khan added.

He said AIMIM supporters would go to the villages urging people not to fall into the trap laid by BJP.

Earlier on November 23, the AIMIM's main leader in Bengal Anwar Pasha along with several other leaders had joined the TMC.