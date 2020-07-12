Over 20 Covid-cured patients released from Tapan Sinha Memorial Hospital

Kolkata: Over 20 COVID-19 patients after getting proper treatment have been discharged from Tapan Sinha Memorial Hospital.

"Dedicated medical team comprising doctors, nurses, and other para-medical staff have so far treated twenty two (22) COVID- 19 positive patients at Tapan Sinha Memorial Hospital. 12 other Covid suspected patients have also been treated at this hospital so far. All these patients are now cured and have been discharged," said Kolkata Metro Railway chief public relations officer Indrani Banerjee.

She said that the Medical department of Metro Railway has made elaborate arrangements to treat Covid positive patients at Tapan Sinha Memorial Hospital.

For providing proper treatment to COVID- 19 patients, an Isolation Ward fitted with hepa filters has been set up at Tapan Sinha Memorial Hospital.

Adequate number of beds, ventilators (both invasive and non-invasive), pulse oxymeters, oxygen cylinders have been provided at the ward. mpost