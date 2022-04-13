Over 1K motorists prosecuted for use of phones in 2 months

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police have prosecuted more than 1300 motorists for using mobile phones while driving during February and March.

While 580 motorists were prosecuted for using mobile phones as a tool of playing music, 761 drivers and two wheelers riders were prosecuted for talking on the mobile phone while on the move. Park Circus traffic guard officers had prosecuted 101 motorists for playing music using the mobile phone during February, which is the highest of the month in a traffic guard.

During March the figure jumped to 174 in the Park Circus traffic guard area. According to police sources, if a person is caught using a mobile phone other than the purpose of using GPS, then his or her driving licence may get suspended for a term of three months.

Despite that, a section of motorists are still violating the norms.