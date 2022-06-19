Over 1K community health officers to be appointed
Kolkata: State health department issued notification for the recruitment of 1,203 community health officers (CHO). Applicants can apply for the vacant posts till June 30. Application process has been initiated from June 16. Candidates can apply online by visiting the state health department's website ~ wbheath.gov.in.
A community health officer will get a monthly salary of Rs 20,000 and additional Rs 5,000 as stipend. Candidates within the age of 40 can apply.
According to sources, the recruitment process is being carried out by the West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB). Health department had decided to recruit community health officers in various Suswasthya Kendras across the state. In the wake of COVID-19 situation, the state government has been trying to make adequate arrangements of doctors and health workers to meet the requirements which may arise in any situation.
Sources added that at least 6,000 nursing personnel will be inducted and 75 non-medical superintendents will be recruited soon. Besides other posts, around 160 ward masters, 200 pharmacists, 150 lab technologists will also be inducted into service to give a major impetus in the health infrastructure amidst the pandemic situation. After Covid broke out, the state government had recruited doctors and health professionals at various stages but the overall recruitment process was hampered for over two years due to the virus.
