'Over 1K commercial complexes running without fire license'

Kolkata: The state Fire and Emergency Services department has identified 1,408 commercial complexes located in densely populated areas in the city in less than two months that have been running without fire safety norms. The department has already done a fire audit of 600 such establishments.



Under the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a 'high-power committee' was constituted comprising Kolkata Police, Fire Services officials, CESC and state Power department to identify such complexes in the city that are susceptible to fire.

"The committee started its work from April 5 and till June 2 this month, we have identified 1408 such buildings or godowns that have been running without fire license. We will be suggesting necessary recommendations for rectification and if they continue non compliance, action will be taken as per law," state Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose said.

The major areas where the committee had carried out surveys are Jorabagan, Jorasanko, Muchipara, Posta, Burrabazar, Hare Street, New Market, Entally, Tangra, Topsia, Pragati Maidan, Chetla, Taratala, North Port, South Port and Metiaburuj.

The committee is examining fire fighting infrastructure, water source, entry and exit passage for movement of fire tenders etc during its survey.

After a major fire broke out at a tannery in Meher Ali Lane in Tangra on March 14, Banerjee had asked Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim to set up a committee for conducting a thorough fire audit of commercial complexes located in congested areas of the city.

The fire at the tannery was extinguished after 16 hours and it was found that it did not have any fire safety clearance from the department.