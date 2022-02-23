Over 19K booster doses given in a day

KOLKATA: State has so far administered over 15,52,046 booster or precautionary doses of Covid vaccine on the health professionals, front-line workers and senior citizens on Friday.



Around 19,055 booster doses were administered across the state on Tuesday.

Bengal has cumulatively administered around 12.80 crore doses so far in Bengal since the immunisation drive began out of which around 3,31,386 doses were administered in the past 24 hours.

Around 6.96 crore people have received first Covid doses while around 5.69 crore received double doses.

Around 23,913 first doses have been administered on Wednesday.

Around 6,940 AEFI cases have been reported across Bengal so far. Around 4,316 Covid vaccination centres have been operational in the state.

It may be mentioned here that Bengal has been successfully extracting minimum 7 to 10 extra doses of vaccine on an average basis from 10 vials for over a long time.

The extraction of extra doses are beyond the labeled quantity of doses supposed to be administered. Bengal had already started administering a second dose of Covaxine among adolescents in the age group 15-18.