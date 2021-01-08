Over 1.82 cr people visited Duare Sarkar camps: Min

Kolkata: Lauding the Duare Sarkar initiative—one of the biggest outreach programmes in the country—veteran Trinamool Congress leader and minister of state for health Chandrima Bhattacharya said more than 1.82 crore people have visited such camps so far. She hailed the initiative undertaken by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take 12 welfare schemes, including Swasthya Sathi, to people's doorsteps.



Addressing a press conference at Trinamool Bhavan on Thursday afternoon, she said: "Nowhere in the country such has an initiative ever been taken up by any Chief Minister. People are getting benefits of 12 schemes and of these Swasthya Sath is the most

popular."

The third phase of Duare Sarkar began on January 2 and will continue till January 12. The state government will set up 20,000 outreach camps to facilitate the people. Under Swasthya Sathi scheme, medical treatment worth Rs 5 lakh will be free for the members of the families.

The card will be issued in the name of the senior most woman member of the

family.

During the first 2 phases of the Duare Sarkar camps, as many as 1.5 crore people had visited 13,714 camps till December 24.

Each of the beneficiaries of Duare Sarkar is also receiving an open letter from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. It has been started from the first day of the third phase of the Duare Sarkar drive from

January 2.

In her letter Banerjee explained the reason behind launching "Duare Sarkar" in four phases from December 1 to January 25and also expressed her happiness for getting the opportunity to enrol them under any of the 12 state run schemes through the camps that are held at every Gram Panchayat and municipal wards.

Name of the scheme under which one is getting benefitted like Swasthya Sathi and Khadyasathi is mentioned in the letter.

Extending New Year greeting, she stated in the letter that "I am hopeful of getting the opportunity to continue providing the benefits under the scheme (in which one has got enrolled) for an overall development in the coming

days".