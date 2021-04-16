Muslim cleric refuses to utter 'Jai Shri Ram', 'assaulted'

KOLKATA: A 54-year-old Muslim cleric, Mohammad Suifiuddin, was allegedly assaulted by three youths for refusing to chant 'Jai Shri Ram.'

Suifiuddin, the muezzin of Chawkbazar masjid, was on his way to the mosque at Chowkbazar area in Chisurah, Hooghly district when the incident took place. The accused fled from the spot after slapping the cleric. "A case has been registered. The incident took place on Wednesday. We have started the investigation," said Gaurav Sharma, Chandannagore city police commissioner. Meanwhile, Bengal Imams Association Thursday condemned the assault. "It is my humble request to people not to fall into the trap of political parties trying to instigate communal violence," said Md Yahiya, chairman of Bengal Imams Association.