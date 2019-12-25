Over 1700 held on Christmas Eve

Kolkata: More than 1,700 people were arrested on Christmas eve and on Tuesday night across the city for allegedly flouting law and disobeying orders by police.



Joint Commissioner of Police (Jt. CP), Crime Murlidhar Sharma said: "Out of total arrested persons, 143 have been nabbed under non-bailable warrants, which were pending."

According to sources, since Tuesday evening, Kolkata Police had deputed Anti-Rowdy Squad (ARS) and Detective Department (DD) personnel along with all women winners and Shakti teams to patrol across the city and keep a strict vigil on the crowded places. Also, traffic police personnel were instructed to conduct raids across the night to put a leash on errant bikers and drivers.

During the special drive, since Tuesday evening, total 1726 persons have been arrested. 143 persons have been arrested against whom non-bailable arrest warrants were pending.

Apart from that nine persons arrested for gambling and 558 persons have been arrested for disorderly conduct and disobeying instructions by police personnel along with 34 trouble mongers arrested as preventive measure.

During the night, long raid by traffic police, 262 bike riders have been prosecuted for triple carrying while 496 persons have been prosecuted for riding bikes without helmet.

For not having documents related to the vehicles, 15 such cars and bikes have been seized. Also, 66 persons were detained for driving dangerously and rash driving. They were prosecuted and released later. Apart from prosecuting the errant drivers, 106 persons were arrested on Tuesday night for driving in drunken state. They were taken to local police stations and arrested. Later, they were released on bail but the vehicles were seized which would be released later through court procedures.

Elaborate security arrangements have put in place in and around the city as well as areas bordering West Bengal to avert any attempt to disrupt normal life during Christmas and New Year festivities. Bidhannagar

Police have also taken several measures to avoid any untoward incident. Special women police teams have been deployed as well as in the patrolling vans.

Police personnel in plain cloth have been asked to keep a strict vigil in the crowded places like City Centre I and II, Nicco Park, Eco Park and other places across the Bidhannagar Police jurisdiction.