Over 170 in hosp with dengue in state; districts told to step up vigil

KOLKATA: With more than 170 dengue patients undergoing treatment at different hospitals in Kolkata, the state health department once again urged the civic bodies to identify abandoned plots and remove the garbage so that they do not become the breeding ground for mosquitoes. Various districts where the dengue cases have gone up in the past few weeks have been asked to ensure that there is no accumulated water after a downpour.



All the districts have also been urged to strengthen awareness drives so that people become aware and put up mosquito nets while going to sleep. The civic bodies where the infection rate is high have been directed to collect data from households.

The district administrations have been given clear instructions that surveillance must be enhanced and it must be ensured that there is no accumulated rain water under their jurisdiction.

From August 2-14, over 350 dengue cases have been reported in Kolkata only. It may be mentioned here that most of the dengue cases have been reported from rural areas this year.

Till last year, most of the cases had been reported from the city and adjoining areas. Unlike previous years, almost 2/3 of dengue cases have been reported from rural areas this year, sources said.

Two people have so far died in the state following dengue.

A 22-year-old youth from Howrah and a 12-year-old boy from Kalighat died of dengue so far. It may be mentioned here that a list is being prepared in the city as to how many houses lying locked. After identifying the houses, search will be carried out to find out the owners of the houses.

The KMC's health workers often face difficulties to carry out anti-dengue drives as some houses are kept locked while in some cases rooftops often become breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Kolkata, Howrah, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Hooghly and Jalpaiguri are among the worst affected districts, sources said.

State health department has already issued certain directives to various district administrations so that the infection can be checked.

Over 4,200 dengue cases have so far been reported across Bengal this year.