Over 16L voters added to final electoral roll for 294 ACs

KOLKATA: Over 16 lakh voters have been added to the final electoral roll for 294 Assembly constituencies in Bengal that has been published by the Election Commission on Wednesday.



The draft electoral roll that was brought out in November 2020 had just over 1.81 lakh voter additions.

The net increase in the final roll has been 1.46 per cent, up from a negative 0.08 growth in the draft roll.The final e-roll has 7,4300810 voters and interestingly, there has been a 2.38 per cent increase in terms of first time voters which was 1.12 per cent in the draft roll.The gender ratio has also gone up to 966 from 962 in the draft roll. The third gender voters have also risen to 1642 in the final roll which was 1537 in the draft roll.

The total number of deletions has been 5,46178 in the final roll . The figure was 243138 in the draft roll.The total number of male voters in the final roll has been 37800351 while the number of female electors is 36498817.

The total number of service electors in the final roll is 114795.