Over 1600 test positive in a day in Bidhannagar

Kolkata: The number of fresh Covid cases across Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set a new record with around 1600 people testing positive on Sunday.



The total number of Covid cases till Sunday is nearly 5,000 in the BMC area.

Apart from general people, around 40 employees of the civic body posted at the BMC headquarter and health centres also have been tested Covid positive.

According to sources, BMC authority has kept a place ready at ward number 38 in Duttabad for safe home purposes.

Though the safe home has not been started yet as nobody approached for it till date. However, the facility can be opened as and when necessary.

Till Monday 12 micro-containment zones are there out of which eight are in Salt Lake. Most of the Covid infected patients are in home isolation. No Covid deaths were reported till Sunday in BMC area.

The number of Covid infections in a day was 172 on January 1 which increased to 1600 cases in a single-day.

It is alleged that a large number of people are still taking the situation lightly and not wearing masks properly.